WINCHESTER (CBS) – A former Winchester Hospital doctor was arraigned Dec. 18 for allegedly hiding a camera in the employee bathroom at Winchester Hospital.

The camera, which was found behind a coat hook in the employee bathroom, was removed and Winchester police were notified.

Dennis Begos, a former member of Winchester Hospital medical staff and a private practice physician, was charged with attempting to commit a crime, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. He was released on personal recognizance, ordered to stay away from the witness and to continue mental health treatment.

“According to the police, the device did not contain any images from the restroom and no patients or staff were impacted,” said a statement by Lahey Health, which is affiliated with the hospital. “This incident is incredibly disturbing and a severe breach of privacy. Protecting the safety, security and privacy of our colleagues, patients and visitors is a top priority.”

Begos is scheduled to be back in Woburn District Court on Jan. 30.