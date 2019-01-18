BOSTON (CBS) – One man is dead and another is critically injured after a gunfight on the street in Roxbury Friday afternoon. Police say two men got into an argument and began shooting at each other. An Uber vehicle was struck in the shootout.

“The window was destroyed of the car,” said Rosanna Rivera, the owner of Latino Beauty Salon.

Rivera says her client was caught in the crossfire during the afternoon shooting on Washington Street. She says the woman was inside the Uber at the time.

“I told her you are very blessed that you’re alive,” said Rivera.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says two men started shooting at each other in the street after a verbal fight or altercation. “Yes they were shooting at each other so this is not a random act,” Gross said.

The two men in their 30s were both hurt and taken to area hospitals where one later died. The other is in critical condition.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on a busy stretch of the street on the Roxbury-Jamaica Plain line.

“As a mother this happened at 3:30 in the afternoon, there were children here, this is a neighborhood, this is a community, people deserve to be safe here,” said District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

People who live in the area are equally appalled at the daytime shootout.

“This shooting ain’t going to solve nothing,” one man said.

Police say two guns were recovered.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Boston Police.