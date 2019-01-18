BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are a healthy bunch heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. And so are the Chiefs, for that matter.

Friday’s injury reports were more like “healthy” reports, with just one player listed between the two teams: Kansas City linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

That means the Patriots had perfect attendance at practice for the second straight day on Friday in their final tune-up for this weekend’s conference title bout. And if you’re not used to seeing such a bare injury report this late in the season, you aren’t alone.

This is fairly unusual for the Patriots, who are appearing in their eighth straight conference championship, as teams are usually teams are pretty beat up by the time late January rolls around. The Patriots listed five players as questionable for the AFC Championship in each of the last two years, and back in 2015, they listed a whopping 15 players as questionable for their conference title bout in Denver.

But this year in Kansas City, everyone will be available for the Patriots as they battle for a spot in the Super Bowl.

As for the Chiefs, all signs are pointing toward safety Eric Berry making his return, who was a full participant in all three practices this week. A heel injury cost Berry all but 99 snaps during the regular season, and after playing in Weeks 14 and 15, he has been inactive for Kansas City’s last three games.

Without the veteran’s services, the K.C. defense allowed 25.3 points per game.

