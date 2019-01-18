WEATHER ALERTMajor Snow Storm Coming This Weekend
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AFC Championship Game, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Rex Burkhead

BOSTON (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl who calls herself Rex Burkhead’s biggest fan was brought to tears when her mother surprised her with tickets to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jacquee Schommer shared a video on Twitter showing the moment she sprung the surprise on her daughter. Taylor, a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers and New England Patriots fan, has been following the running back’s career since he was in college.

“Taylor has been your biggest fan since your Husker years and a life long patriots fan,” Jacquee tweeted.

Jacquee told Taylor she was opening a shoe box to try on a new pair of softball shoes. Instead, tickets to the Patriots-Chiefs game were inside, prompting Taylor to break down in tears of joy.

The video even got Burkhead’s attention.

“Thanks for all the support Taylor and enjoy the game!” he tweeted after seeing the video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s