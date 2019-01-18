BOSTON (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl who calls herself Rex Burkhead’s biggest fan was brought to tears when her mother surprised her with tickets to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.
Jacquee Schommer shared a video on Twitter showing the moment she sprung the surprise on her daughter. Taylor, a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers and New England Patriots fan, has been following the running back’s career since he was in college.
“Taylor has been your biggest fan since your Husker years and a life long patriots fan,” Jacquee tweeted.
Jacquee told Taylor she was opening a shoe box to try on a new pair of softball shoes. Instead, tickets to the Patriots-Chiefs game were inside, prompting Taylor to break down in tears of joy.
The video even got Burkhead’s attention.
“Thanks for all the support Taylor and enjoy the game!” he tweeted after seeing the video.