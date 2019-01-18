ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A Roslindale man who caused a 2017 fatal crash in Attleboro after bar-hopping in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day was sentenced to 5-8 years in state prison.

Michael Spinale, 43, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle manslaughter-OUI and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Fall River Superior Court after an early morning accident on March 18, 2017, killed 39-year-old Kailash Bolar.

Spinale, who was speeding, slammed his Kia Candenza into the rear of a Toyota Camry taxi cab, in which Bolar was being driven home from the airport. When police arrived at the scene, Spinale’s car was lodged in the cab’s trunk.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said accident reconstruction analysts found Spinale, who was driving about between 126 MPH, caused the crash. The cab was operating at a speed of 66 MPH.

A few moments before the crash, another motorist called 911 to report Spinale’s driving.

According to police at the scene, Spinale admitted to drinking five or six beers, and said, “It’s not like I’m falling down drunk or anything.”

Bolar was pronounced dead at the scene. The cab’s driver, a 50-year-old Brockton man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Sheehan argued that based on the reckless conduct of the defendant and the tragic loss of life that resulted from his conduct, Spinale should serve 12-15 years in state prison. The defense requested a more lenient five-year state prison term. The judge sentenced the defendant to serve 5-8 years in state prison, to be followed by three years of supervised probation.

“Because of the defendant’s drunken state and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a man who was just trying to get home to his family from the airport is dead. This was all because the defendant was bar hopping in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day,” Quinn said. “Because of his outrageous conduct and the harm he has caused, the defendant should spend a significant amount of time in state prison.”