NEWTON – A Dorchester man is in court Friday on charges relating to the theft of a city of Newton pickup truck.

According to Newton police, the white Ford F-250 was parked outside the Knotty Pine restaurant Friday morning and had a sander on the back.

Police issued a BOLO for the truck, and a short time later, a city official spotted the pickup crashed into a utility pole on Beacon Street.

Soon after the truck was found, a bloody, disheveled man was spotted between Beacon and Washington streets asking for directions to the T.

Police responded to the area and arrested Michael Carter, 30. He is charged with larceny motor vehicle and other offenses. He also has outstanding warrants.

A credit card that belonged to someone in Woodbine Terrace was found in the city truck, and the credit card was traced back to a car break-in in the Woodbine Terrace area.

A total of seven cars on Woodbine Terrace were broken into Friday morning. Police are investigating to see if the break-ins are connected to Carter.