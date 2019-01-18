WEATHER ALERTMajor Snow Storm Coming This Weekend
LAWRENCE (CBS) – A popular diner in Lawrence opened Friday morning for the first time since the Merrimack Valley explosions.

Carleen’s Coffee Shop is one of the last businesses to reopen. It comes four months after a devastating series of fires and explosions in the region.

Carleen’s Coffee Shop opens for business for the first time after the Merrimack Valley explosions. (WBZ-TV)

Owner John Farrington told WBZ-TV the delayed opening was due to issues with Columbia Gas getting appliances. He says he never expected to be closed for this long.

“At first I figured we would be open the next day. I wasn’t sure how, It took a couple days to settle in how bad it was,” Farrington said.

Carleen’s has been in business for more than 30 years. In a post on their Facebook page, the restaurant thanked family and friends for sticking by them.

They say they hope customers will come back.

