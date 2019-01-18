WEATHER ALERTMajor Snow Storm Coming This Weekend
Filed Under:Massachusetts Most Wanted, Townsend

BOSTON (CBS) – A man police say kidnapped and assaulted a woman last year was arrested Friday in Miami. The man was on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list for a violent Townsend incident.

Kevin Hamel, 50, was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. in Florida. He was wanted for a March 2018 incident in Townsend and is facing charges including kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, and vandalism.

Kevin Hamel. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

On March 30, 2018, a woman called 911 after fleeing from an assault. Townsend Police said Hamel was holding the woman against her will and violently assaulted her. The victim suffered multiple injuries before escaping.

Hamel was not found at the time and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Hamel has an extensive criminal record, including convictions for gun and kidnapping offenses.

Following his arrest, Hamel was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. Authorities are working out details on when Hamel will extricated to Massachusetts to face trial.

