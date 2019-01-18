WARREN (CBS) – A driver who was going nearly 100 miles an hour on the Massachusetts Turnpike was also high on marijuana before he was arrested, according to State Police.

A trooper said he spotted 21-year-old Cameron Derose of West Boylston going 97 miles an hour while weaving in and out of traffic on the Pike westbound around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in Warren.

When Derose pulled his Toyota Tacoma over, Trooper Daniel Lawlor “detected the smell of freshly burnt marijuana,” State Police said, “and noticed further indicators of illegal drug use and possible impairment with the operator.”

Derose was arrested and charged with OUI drugs, having an open container of marijuana, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and other driving offenses.

He will be arraigned Friday in Palmer District Court.