MILLINOCKET, Maine (CBS/AP) — The massive ice disc that formed on a Maine river has a baby brother. Officials at Baxter State Park in Millinocket shared a photo of an ice disc that’s about 30 or 40 feet across, much smaller than the massive disc that formed in a river in the city of Westbrook and more than 200 miles north.

Ranger Dave Loome said the perfect circle of ice stood out Wednesday when he cruised by Nesowdnehunk Stream on a snowmobile. He snapped a photo that went viral.

It’s smaller than the ice disc measuring about 100 yards across that formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook and garnered media attention around the word.

WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher says the formation of discs is driven by the current of the river and the temperature changes in the water underneath the ice.

The Westbrook ice disc eventually met its demise when it came into contact with other ice and stopped spinning.

