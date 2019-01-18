HAVERHILL (CBS) – A fourth suspect has been charged in the 2017 murder of a Haverhill teen.

Joseph Maxwell Benner, 21, of Haverhill has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Bryce Finn.

Bryce Finn, 18, was fatally shot at the doorstep of his Rainbow Drive home when he answered the door on June 6, 2017. At the time, police said they did not believe the “point blank murder” was random.

Benner is currently serving a sentence in the Middleton House of Correction on unrelated charges. He will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Tuesday.

In July 2018, Nicholas Mandato, 20, Thomas Warner, 21, and Kenneth Pitts, 18, were arrested in Delaware in connection with the murder.