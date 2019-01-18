BOSTON (CBS) – “Alright, we’re on our way now. Let’s check in,” Brandon Donaldson said to his 7-year-old son. Even though they’re from Charlton, they were all decked out in Chiefs gear, anxious to escape Patriots Nation.

“We’re lifelong Chiefs fans, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to finally see our team in the AFC Championship Game,” Donaldson explained.

The weather forecast had father and son worried. “We did make a change because of the storm, so we decided to go ahead and leave today rather than tomorrow,” he said.

The storm threat has thrown a wrench into the game plan for any Pats fan heading to the Midwest.

“My daughter’s birthday is on Sunday, but this storm coming, I thought I better get out earlier,” said Kevin Mitchell, a Pats fan from Missouri.

For some, the strategy for mapping out a route to Kansas City for Sunday’s game might be as complex as the strategy in Bill Belichick’s head right now. Some are literally trying to travel around the storm, heading south first, then across to circumvent it.

“I decided to reroute us into the area where the storm wasn’t going to be as severe, so less likely delays,” said Donaldson.

Kevin Moran, from Medfield, even considered abandoning his flight. “I wanted to fly out with enough time to where if things changed, I had time to make new plans, potentially drive if I had to.”

Issie Shait, from Newton, chose a connection in Atlanta. “The weather where we’re going is actually pretty good,” he said.

Just like other fans, he hopes by the time he hits the AFC championship, he’ll have dodged the storm.

“Timing is everything,” he said, walking through Logan Airport. “I’m excited as heck.”