FALL RIVER (CBS) — A Fall River firefighter is under investigation for making false 911 calls.

According to a statement by Fall River Fire Chief John Lynch, several false calls over the Christmas holiday showed a pattern noticed by the district chief on duty. The district chief and the lieutenant doing the fire report pulled other false calls and compared phone numbers.

As a result, firefighter Kyle Cusick became the subject of an internal investigation.

Lynch said enough evidence was found to “put it in the hands of the police for a more thorough investigation.”

Cusick was then put on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.