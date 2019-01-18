THOMPSON, Conn. (CBS) – A truck “loaded with beer” caught fire and burned on Interstate 395 in Thompson, Connecticut Friday morning.

Thompson firefighters said the incident took place on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 53.

Webster Fire and Rescue in Massachusetts said they also responded to the tractor-trailer fire at about 9:30 a.m. They said no one was hurt.

Photos posted by the Thompson Fire Engine Company to Facebook appeared to show charred Heineken bottles and packaging.

SkyEye captured photos from above of the destroyed beer.

No other information was immediately available.