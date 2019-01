ROXBURY (CBS) – A man died in a fire in Roxbury early Thursday morning.

Flames broke out in a home on Catawba Street around 1:30 a.m.

It’s not known yet how it started, but the fire department said one man died. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Five other people who live in the house are now being helped out by the Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $500,000.