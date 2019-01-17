  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Kentucky, New Hampshire, University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is accused of robbing several University of Louisville students at gunpoint and then forcing one of them into a walk-in closet where he raped her.

The Courier Journal reports 21-year-old Alfred Kesseh was arrested this week and pleaded not guilty to charges including rape and burglary. Campus police Chief Gary Lewis says the attacks happened last week at apartments near campus.

News outlets report police say Kesseh broke into several of those apartments and robbed students at gunpoint. Police say he also held one woman at gunpoint and raped her in her walk-in closet.

University spokesman John Karman says is not a student at the school. He’s set to appear in court next week. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

