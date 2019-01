LAWRENCE (CBS) – Police have made in arrest in a Lawrence shooting that seriously injured a 16-year-old girl.

Police arrested 36-year-old Jose Rivera. He was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Witnesses said the incident started with a group fighting in the middle of High Street. The girl was caught in gunfire between the she was in and someone from a home nearby.

The girl remains in a Boston hospital.

Rivera is set to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.