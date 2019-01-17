WESTBROOK, Maine (CBS/AP) — Maine’s giant spinning ice disc that quickly gained international fame seems to have met its end.

The formation in the Presumpscot River in Greater Portland stopped rotating Wednesday, two days after a video of its mesmerizing movement was widely shared on social media.

The roughly 100-yard wide disc is lodged against the river’s edge, preventing it from moving.

The ice formation is believed to have formed naturally where there’s a circular current that creates a whirlpool effect.

WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher says the rotation of the ice was driven by the current of the river and the temperature changes in the water underneath the ice. That created a vortex that causes it to spin.

“The shore in this case acts almost like a grinding wheel where the ice hits the coast and it starts to shave off and it creates this perfect pizza shape of the ice disc floating in the water,” he said.

Social media users compared it to an alien spacecraft and the moon, and ducks used it as a big raft.

