CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Crews in Cambridge began demolishing a building destroyed in a massive fire earlier this week.

The home on the corner of Cambridge and Hunting Streets went up in flames Monday, displacing 22 people.

Originally there were three buildings, but it was turned into one. One area was the Sunset Cafe, the other had eight apartments. There were two apartments in the other portion, one unit was vacant during renovations.

cambridge1 Cambridge Apartment Building Torn Down After Massive Fire

The fire on Hunting Street early Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators believe the fire was electrical, beginning in a space between the first and second floors. The fire likely burned for an extended period of time undetected.

The fire marshal’s office does not believe the fire was intentionally set.

A disaster relief fund has been set up for the victims.

