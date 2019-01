AUBURN (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to an Auburn recycling plant to investigate after a possible live grenade was discovered. The device turned out to be a butane lighter in the shape of a grenade.

Residents were asked to avoid the area of Casella Recycling on Hardscrabble Road during the incident.

The facility was evacuated. Firefighters cleared the scene about an hour later.

Replica items like this lighter were banned in Massachusetts in 2010.