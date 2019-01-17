WEATHER ALERTSignificant Snow Storm Coming This Weekend
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Angelo Colon Ortiz, Princeton, Vanessa Marcotte

WORCESTER (CBS) – The man charged with killing Vanessa Marcotte will be getting a new public defender.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, of Worcester, is charged with murder in the death of Marcotte back in 2016.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz in court January 17, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

“It was clear he had no confidence in our ability to defend him,” said attorney Louis Aloise, who requested that Colon-Ortiz receive a new public defender Thursday. Aloise and Colon-Ortiz cited “irreconcilable differences” in court.

Marcotte, a 27-year-old Google executive and 2011 Boston College grad, was visiting her mother’s Princeton home from New York and went for a run the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2016. Her body was found naked and burned off Brooks Station Road, just a half mile from her mother’s home.

Vanessa Marcotte. (Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police)

DNA evidence found under Marcotte’s fingernails led police to Colon-Ortiz. Police took a voluntary DNA sample from him, which matched the DNA found on Marcotte.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested in April 2016 and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

In December, the attorney representing Colon-Ortiz filed a motion stating that his client, whose native language is Spanish, doesn’t understand English and didn’t understand a police interpreter, so couldn’t voluntarily give a DNA sample. The attorney claimed that the collection of the DNA violated Colon-Ortiz’s constitutional rights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s