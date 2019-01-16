WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Police are looking for help trying to solve the case of a woman found dead near Salvation Army donation bins earlier this month.

A body was found near the bins in a parking lot on Cambridge Street the morning of Monday, January 7.

Police later identified the person as a woman, but have not released her name.

Investigators have not said how the woman died, but they are treating it as a suspicious death. An autopsy was ruled “inconclusive.”

Police have been trying to determine if the woman was dumped in the lot or died there. They’re asking anyone who may have been in the area the night of Sunday, January 6 from 6:30 p.m. to about 7 a.m. Monday to give them a call at (508) 799-8651. You can also leave an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police.