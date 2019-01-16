Filed Under:Salvation Army, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Police are looking for help trying to solve the case of a woman found dead near Salvation Army donation bins earlier this month.

A body was found near the bins in a parking lot on Cambridge Street the morning of Monday, January 7.

worcester 3 Worcester Police Need Help Solving Death Of Woman Found Near Salvation Army Bins

A body was found near the donation bins at the Salvation Army in Worcester January 7. (WBZ-TV)

Police later identified the person as a woman, but have not released her name.

Investigators have not said how the woman died, but they are treating it as a suspicious death. An autopsy was ruled “inconclusive.”

Police have been trying to determine if the woman was dumped in the lot or died there. They’re asking anyone who may have been in the area the night of Sunday, January 6 from 6:30 p.m. to about 7 a.m. Monday to give them a call at (508) 799-8651.  You can also leave an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s