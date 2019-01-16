BOSTON (CBS) — Are you ready? Gas up the snow blowers, put the shovels on ready, it is just about go time again. Unless you count that little November snow appetizer, it has been a while since our last significant winter storm. In fact it has been more than 300 days since our last big snowfall here in Boston! (March 13-14, 2018)

While the exact details still need to be massaged out for this weekend’s storm, there is no doubt that it is coming. There is no scenario by which we get a complete miss. A classic “kitchen-sink” storm is about to make a mess of our landscape. You’ve heard of the phrase “everything but the kitchen sink” right? Well that is what is coming this weekend – snow, ice, rain, wind, coastal issues. . . you name it. Kind of rude for Mother Nature not to give us a warmup before the big game though don’t you think? Hard for me to count the snow showers coming on Friday, as appetizers go, that is pretty weak. . . kind of like mom throwing out Hot Pockets before the Thanksgiving meal.

As we start to go through the details, please keep in mind that we are still a little outside of the “feeling confident” forecast window. We typically like to be within about 48 hours of the first flakes before we start throwing numbers around. However, confidence is growing with regards to several aspects of the storm.

When Does It Start?

Expect the first flakes between 8 p.m. and midnight on Saturday. If you have plans to be out and about that evening, I wouldn’t be too concerned. It doesn’t look like one of those cases where it comes in like a wall of snow. In fact I wouldn’t expect anyone to top an inch on the ground until around or soon after midnight.

After Midnight, The Party Starts Crankin’

Between midnight and dawn on Sunday, the snow really starts to pick up in intensity. And this is pretty much everywhere, all the way down to the south coast and Cape (perhaps with mixing over the Islands). This is what we call a “front end thump” of snow. It is during this timeframe (from about 1 a.m. -7 a.m.) when just about everyone will pick up several inches of snow accumulation.

The Sunday Morning Mix

After dawn, warmer air will try to make a push northward. At ground level it will likely only be successful over southeast Massachusetts, and perhaps along the immediate coastline, changing many of those areas over to rain. Farther inland, say around the Mass Pike, it is very likely that the cold air will remain entrenched in place at the surface and the warmer air will be shoved up higher into the atmosphere. . . this will create a large area of sleet.

Finally, somewhere north and west of Boston (exact location to be determined), the precipitation will simply stay all snow. Where this happens the snow amounts will be quite significant. There is certainly reason to believe that lots of folks in the all-snow area could receive more than a foot from this storm.

When Does it All End?

The precipitation will decrease in intensity Sunday afternoon and taper off completely Sunday evening. Likely in time to get out and clean up before you hunker down in front of the TV for the Pats game.

Any water or slop left in the driveway will become a glacier as a severe blast of cold pours in behind this storm. Highs on Monday will struggle to get out of the single digits.

Wind and Coastal Concerns

Given that there is a full moon this weekend, astronomical tides are running very high. The high tide of greatest concern will be on Sunday morning (occurring around 10 a.m. in Boston).

The track of the storm will be critical with regards to the amount of coastal flooding on Sunday. A track a bit farther west means winds out of the south-southwest (an offshore direction, very little flooding).

A track to the east and you have a more classic nor’easter- type event with strong onshore winds and a much greater risk of minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Winds will likely be fairly light farther inland, any wind damage that occurs would be along the immediate coastline and particularly over Cape Cod and the Islands.

There is still a long way to go with this storm. The energy for the genesis of this storm will come ashore Thursday in the Pacific Northwest. At that time, we will get a much better sampling for models (more data) and likely be able to really hone in on the details of the weekend.

