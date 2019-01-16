Makaila loves to dance, so WBZ’s Anaridis Rodriguez joined her in a hip hop lesson. Check out their moves in the video above.

(MARE) – Makaila is a friendly and empathetic teenager with a big heart and a warm smile. She enjoys playing sports, and being particularly tall for her age she loves basketball. She also enjoys taking dance classes and spending time with friends.

Makaila is social teen who enjoys engaging in lively conversation with others and exploring her community. She is thoughtful, reflective and is tuned into her emotions. She gets nervous easily but can manage strong feelings once she processes them. This thoughtfulness extends to others as well, and Makaila is generally caring, considerate towards others and has a solid moral compass. Makaila puts a lot of effort into her studies and with the right supports in place she can be successful academically.

Legally freed for adoption, Makaila maintains regular contact with her birth parents through an open adoption agreement. A single or two-parent family with a female parent is preferred for Makaila. She will do well with other children in the home if they are older than her. She is in need of a compassionate family who will work with her as she processes her past losses. Most important to Makaila is having a family that is active and spends a lot of time together.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.