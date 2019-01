WESTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer fire has shut down part of the Mass. Pike. The eastbound lanes near the Weston-Natick line are closed as firefighters battle the raging fire.

Truck fire still raging on the Mass Pike. All eastbound lanes shut down. pic.twitter.com/J31Gd3JBiY — Ken MacLeod (@KenMacWBZ) January 17, 2019

The Weston Fire Department says a large area of brush was also burning.

Firefighters from Natick and and Waltham are assisting.

It is unclear what caused the fire.