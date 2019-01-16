WASHINGTON (CBS) – Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts is backing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call to delay President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union address to Congress until the government shutdown is over.

In a letter to the the president on Wednesday, Pelosi cited security concerns for the planned Jan. 29 speech as the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security go without funding.

“I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress,” Pelosi said.

Pressley quickly endorsed Pelosi’s request.

What @SpeakerPelosi said. The state of our Union is that the occupant of the @WhiteHouse continues to act callously, manufacture crises and hurt hardworking people. Do your job and open the government. Then we'll let you make your little speech. #SOTU #TrumpShutdown https://t.co/vOBsdSeAeE — Rep Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 16, 2019

“The state of our Union is that the occupant of the @WhiteHouse continues to act callously, manufacture crises and hurt hardworking people,” she tweeted. “Do your job and open the government. Then we’ll let you make your little speech.”

Pressley has only been a member of Congress for two weeks and she hasn’t shied away from going after the president. Last week in a speech on the House floor she called the shutdown a “Trump-generated crisis.”

“You devalue the life of the immigrant, the worker and the survivor,” Pressley said. “I see right through you and so do the American people.”

The White House has not yet responded to Pelosi’s letter.