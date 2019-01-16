BOSTON (CBS) – Seth Moulton is “exploring” the idea of running for president in 2020, a source close to the Massachusetts congressman told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

The Democrat has not formed an official committee to explore a possible run, but is looking at his options.

Moulton will make a speaking appearance in New Hampshire, addressing the Bedford Democratic Committee on February 2.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren formed an exploratory committee with eyes on a 2020 presidential run. She also made trips to Iowa and New Hampshire meet supporters.