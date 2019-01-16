  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jon Keller, Seth Moulton

BOSTON (CBS) – Seth Moulton is “exploring” the idea of running for president in 2020, a source close to the Massachusetts congressman told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

The Democrat has not formed an official committee to explore a possible run, but is looking at his options.

Moulton will make a speaking appearance in New Hampshire, addressing the Bedford Democratic Committee on February 2.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren formed an exploratory committee with eyes on a 2020 presidential run. She also made trips to Iowa and New Hampshire meet supporters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s