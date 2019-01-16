By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s postgame comment to Tracy Wolfson on Sunday — the one where Brady said “I know everyone thinks we suck” — have, naturally, drawn a bit of attention over the few days. That tends to happen whenever Tom Brady says anything, let alone a comment like that on national TV.

So, when he stepped to the podium in Foxboro on Wednesday afternoon in advance of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the veteran quarterback knew that he better not add any more gasoline to the fire.

That much was clear when Brady was asked for his thoughts on the Patriots being underdogs for the first time in several years.

“Doesn’t change much for us, but it just shows you kind of what people would think our chances are. That’s about it,” Brady said. “No more added comment today.”

Brady did downplay the idea that being underdogs could serve as extra motivation during AFC championship week.

“Um, I mean, if you’re not motivated this week, you’ve got a major problem,” Brady said. “I mean, this is the week where you shouldn’t have to put anything extra in. This is what it’s all about. You’d sign up any chance you get to play in an AFC Championship Game. So I don’t care where, when, time, cold, weather, blood. Don’t matter.”

Brady did certainly understand why the Chiefs are favored for this game.

“It’s a tough game, a tough challenge. It’s tough to beat the No. 1 seed on the road. I mean, that’s the reality. It’s just like we’re tough to beat at home when we’re the No. 1 seed,” he said. “It takes a lot of good football, takes a great complementary game, all three phases have to be on point. We’re going against a team that can score a lot of points, they lead the league in sacks, strip-sacks. It’s a good group.

“I think everybody at every position has to play well,” Brady added. “That’s what championship games are all about. These aren’t just handed to you on a silver platter, and, ‘Here you go, here’s your trip to the Super Bowl.’ You gotta go fight ’em out. We’ve been in a lot of games that come down right to the end.”