BOSTON (CBS) — Anyone in the state of Massachusetts can now text 911 on their cell phones during an emergency where they cannot make a phone call.

While it is still encouraged to call 911 if possible, Public Safety and Security Secretary Tom Turco called the ability to text “a significant improvement to our 911 system that will save lives.”

Texting 911 works the same way as regular text messages. Put 911 in the “to” or “recipient” field, then type your message.

The State 911 Department said it is important to specify what the town you are in and any more specific location details you have in the text.

Text to 911: Frequently Asked Questions

The ability to text 911 makes emergency responders more accessible.

“Having the ability to contact a 911 call center by text could help those being held against their will or victims of domestic violence unable to make a voice call,” said Frank Pozniak, Executive Director of the State 911 Department, in a statement. “Text to 911 also provides direct access to 911 emergency services for the deaf, hard of hearing and speech-impaired, which is a service that these communities did not have access to until now.”

The 911 Department also said to avoid sending pictures, videos, and emojis, as well as sending the message to more than one person and exceeding 160 characters per text.