Sexual Harassment

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo is forming a special committee to investigate reports of inappropriate conduct during an orientation cocktail hour for newly elected lawmakers.

The Boston Globe reported Wednesday that a DeLeo aide said the Democrat has received secondhand reports from some lawmakers about the December event and the matter was referred to an outside consultant who determined the allegation was plausible.

The aide said an ad hoc committee will investigate and decide “whether and how to discipline a member.”

DeLeo’s office didn’t identify who was the focus of the investigation.

Last March, lawmakers unanimously passed changes to House procedures for dealing with instances of sexual harassment.

The Dec. 13 reception took place at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. The school had organized a three-day orientation for incoming senators and representatives.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

