LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who repeatedly stabbed his wife and intentionally crashed his car into a tree last year will spend up to 10 years in prison under terms of a plea agreement.

The Lowell Sun reports that an attorney for 60-year-old James O’Neil says he agreed to plead guilty to armed assault with intent to murder after consideration of a trial’s impact on his family.

Police present at a house on the corner of Pelczar and Sesame Street in Dracut. Crime scene tape surrounds the home.(WBZ-TV | Lisa Gresci)

Police say O’Neil stabbed his wife the night of Jan. 16, 2018 and fled before police arrived.

The woman suffered serious injuries but survived. O’Neil was later found unconscious and trapped in his crashed car near the family’s home in Dracut.

Police respond to a serious car crash in Dracut early Tuesday morning (WBZ-TV)

O’Neil was also sentenced to three years’ probation, and must submit to multiple court-mandated tests.

