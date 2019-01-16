FOXBORO (CBS) — Route 1 through Foxboro has been pretty quiet this week because the Patriots are playing in Kansas City. On game days, Route 1 is a zoo — and many of the nearby businesses wish they were experiencing that type of action now.

This is the first time in three years that the AFC Championship game is not at Gillette Stadium.

“It is a big hit. You don’t think about it at first but Friday, people flying into town, people settle in hotels, I mean, it’s a big part of our business,” said Neil Nunes, the manager of Mick Morgan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant.

“It’s going to cost about $10,000 in revenue over the course of the three days not having that day at home,” Nunes added.

But when hotels and bars are full for a game weekend, not every business wins. Cupcake Charlie’s said they do not see an uptick in business on game days.

“Typically for game days, people are going to the parking lots, they’re tailgating and then they’re going straight into the stadium to watch the game,” said Katie Miranda of Cupcake Charlie’s. “So we don’t typically do as much [business] as we do when there is no game here because we are getting a lot more traffic of people walking around shopping.”

The town of Foxboro loses out about $150,000 in direct revenue without the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium.