FALL RIVER (CBS) — The Fall River District Fire Chief has been charged with drunk driving after Massachusetts State Police arrested him early Friday morning. Ambrose Smith, 54, of Dartmouth, led police on a mile-long pursuit before he stopped, State Police said.

Smith was first spotted driving erratically with three flat tires on Interstate 195 southbound near Faunce Corner Road. He refused to stop for police and continued driving across Route 6, through a cemetery, back out onto Old Westport Road, back across Rt6 and onto Faunce Corner again, according to State Police.

With the help of Dartmouth Police, Smith was eventually pulled over near the Dartmouth Mall.

As officers were taking Smith out of his pickup truck, which was still in gear, the truck rolled over a trooper’s foot. The trooper declined medical attention.

During his arrest, Smith identified himself as the Fall River District Fire Chief and said he had a “few beers” that night, according to court documents.

According to State Police, Smith was charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to stop/yield for traffic control signs, and a marked lanes violation.