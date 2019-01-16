BOSTON (CBS) – The hearing for a convicted drunk driver who wanted his license reinstated has been cancelled. William Foley Jr. had four drunk driving convictions when he hit and killed Christine Griffiths in 2001.

He pleaded guilty, went to prison and had his driver’s license revoked for life. Earlier this week, WBZ Chief Investigator Cheryl Fiandaca reported that he planned to ask a state panel for his license back on Thursday.

WBZ just learned the hearing has been cancelled.

Griffiths’ family, including her now teenage daughter, planned to oppose Foley’s request. “We’ve been to hell and back,” Christine’s mom, Barbara Roche, told WBZ. “He doesn’t get the anguish he puts us though to go to these hearings, and relive all the open wounds over again.”

The family tells WBZ they are relieved and grateful.