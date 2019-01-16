  • WBZ TVOn Air

BROCKTON (CBS/AP) — Police say they arrested three people and seized cocaine and fentanyl during a raid on a Massachusetts party bus rental company.

Police executing a search warrant raided Tex Era Rental LLC in Brockton on Tuesday and say they found 270 grams of cocaine and 64 grams of fentanyl. Most of the drugs were found inside an air vent in an office trailer at the site.

untitled 1 7 3 Arrested After Cocaine, Fentanyl Found In Air Vent At Brockton Party Bus Company

Anilson Teixeira, Filipe Miranda and Giovanni Pedro Fonseca were arrested on drug charges. (Images Credit: Brockton Police)

Authorities also arrested 26-year-old Anilson Teixeira; 20-year-old Filipe Miranda; and 25-year-old Giovanni Pedro Fonseca on drug charges.

Teixeira was listed in state records as a manager of the company.

brocktondrugs 3 Arrested After Cocaine, Fentanyl Found In Air Vent At Brockton Party Bus Company

Drugs recovered from a Brockton party bus company. (Image Credit: Brockton Police)

They face arraignment Wednesday. It was not clear if they had lawyers and no one answered the phone at the company.

Brockton Police said recovering the drugs “saved many lives.”

