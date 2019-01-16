Hurley: Patriots Set To Play Yet Another AFC Championship Game With Deflated FootballsThe Patriots will be playing for a Super Bowl berth on Sunday, and they'll be doing it with deflated footballs. We can't let this happen. The integrity of the game is at stake.

Patriots Don't Seem Too Concerned With Arctic Temps In Kansas CityWhen the Patriots invade Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, there's a good chance the two teams will be taking part in the coldest game ever at Arrowhead Stadium.

Red Sox Will Visit The White House On February 15The Red Sox will visit the White House on February 15 to celebrate their World Series victory.

Julian Edelman's Mic'd Up Interactions With Chargers Were Just DelightfulAs a competitor on the field, Julian Edelman is as intense as they come. But it turns out that the receiver manages to carve out time in order to exchange some pleasantries.

5 NBA Rookies Making An ImpactFrom Luka Doncic to Jaren Jackson Jr., here's a look at the best five NBA rookies so far this season.