BOSTON (CBS) — A significant contributor to the Celtics is ready to return.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday that Aron Baynes is expected to play Wednesday night when the Celtics host the Raptors in a meeting of preseason Eastern Conference favorites.

Of course, only one of those teams has lived up to expectations, with the Raptors owning a 33-12 record, good for the best record in the NBA. The Celtics, meanwhile, have been struggling, as evidenced by their 25-18 record and their spot in fifth place in the East.

The Celtics will also have Kyrie Irving back on the floor Wednesday, after he missed Monday’s loss due to a quad contusion.

Baynes will be returning from a broken hand, suffered on Dec. 15. He’s played in 25 games, starting nine, averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. But where Baynes is most needed for Boston is on the defensive end, as his impact there is demonstrable.

The Celtics are 1-1 vs. Toronto thus far on the year.