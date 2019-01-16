BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of businesses in the Midwest are trying to distance themselves from any perceived Patriots connections ahead of the AFC Championship Game between New England and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Worlds of Fun, an amusement part in Kansas City, Missouri, has a roller coaster named “The Patriot.” That won’t be the case this week.

The park tweeted that it is changing the coaster’s name “in solidarity” with the Chiefs. For the time being, the ride will be known as “The Patrick,” after Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

To stand in solidarity with @Chiefs during this weekend's AFC Championship game, the roller coaster known as The Patriot has been temporarily renamed The Patrick. #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/MAHcS42S4y — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) January 15, 2019

In Wichita, Kansas, the Brady Nursery garden center couldn’t risk being tied to opposing quarterback Tom Brady. The business posted on Facebook that it will unofficially change its name for the next five days to Mahomes Nursery.

A manager for the business told WBZ-TV she has a cousin named Tom Brady and her grandfather’s name was Thomas Brady.

The Patriots and Chiefs play Sunday at 6:40 p.m. with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

