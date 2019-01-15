HOLYOKE (CBS) – State police arrested a driver after he was caught texting while stopped at a traffic light.

Investigators say Joseph Goguen, 23, of Chicopee, was sitting at a red light on Ingleside Street in Holyoke Monday afternoon when a trooper noticed he was texting behind the wheel.

Trooper Brandon Andrews stopped Goguen and later found he had a suspended license and had an active default warrant for operating after suspension.

Goguen was arrested and charged with send/read electronic message, operating motor vehicle with license suspended (second offense), warrant, and license not in possession.

He is being held on bail at the Hampshire County jail pending an arraignment in Holyoke District Court.