BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Red Sox will visit the White House on February 15 to celebrate their World Series victory.

Some teams and players have declined invitations from President Donald Trump. The Red Sox said in December players will be able to decide on their own whether they will attend.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: The Boston Red Sox celebrate their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five to win the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Manager Alex Cora, a native of Puerto Rico, said he will attend and use the platform in “the right way.” Cora has been critical of comments made by President Trump about the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The first workout for Red Sox pitchers and catchers in Fort Myers, Florida is Wednesday, February 13. The first full squad workout is Monday, February 18.

