NATICK (CBS) – A Wayland man is in jail after allegedly threatening to kill several Natick police officers and their families.

Police arrested Andrew O’Halloran, 50, Monday morning after they said he broke into Total Wine & More on Speen Street to steal nips.

A manager of the liquor store arrived at work Monday and found the store had been broken into. Police reviewed the security tape and saw a man throw a rock through the store’s window, take nips and leave the store. Police sent images of the incident to surrounding police departments.

Wayland police recognized Halloran, and Natick officers went to his home and arrested him.

Police say O’Halloran threatened officers and their families and resisted booking at the police station, struggling with officers.

They charged O’Halloran with breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police officer, threatening to commit a crime, malicious destruction of property and larceny from a building.

O’Halloran was on bail on two open cases, including a July assault in Framingham. He has a record that dates back to the mid-1980s and includes burglaries and assaults.

Judge Jennifer Stark revoked O’Halloran’s bail and ordered him held without bail for 90 days. She set $1,000 bail on the new charges. O’Halloran is due in court for a pretrial conference Feb. 11.