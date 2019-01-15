  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andrew O'Halloran, Natick, Wayland

NATICK (CBS) – A Wayland man is in jail after allegedly threatening to kill several Natick police officers and their families.

Police arrested Andrew O’Halloran, 50, Monday morning after they said he broke into Total Wine & More on Speen Street to steal nips.

A manager of the liquor store arrived at work Monday and found the store had been broken into. Police reviewed the security tape and saw a man throw a rock through the store’s window, take nips and leave the store. Police sent images of the incident to surrounding police departments.

Wayland police recognized Halloran, and Natick officers went to his home and arrested him.

natick arrest cops threatened mug Natick Police Say Man Threatened To Kill Officers After Arrest

Andrew J. O’Halloran (Photo by Natick Police Department)

Police say O’Halloran threatened officers and their families and resisted booking at the police station, struggling with officers.

They charged O’Halloran with breaking and entering, assault and battery on a police officer, threatening to commit a crime, malicious destruction of property and larceny from a building.

O’Halloran was on bail on two open cases, including a July assault in Framingham. He has a record that dates back to the mid-1980s and includes burglaries and assaults.

Judge Jennifer Stark revoked O’Halloran’s bail and ordered him held without bail for 90 days. She set $1,000 bail on the new charges. O’Halloran is due in court for a pretrial conference Feb. 11.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s