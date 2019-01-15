  • WBZ TVOn Air

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has bought a house in Rhode Island, and his new neighbor is a familiar face from their days together in the Trump administration: former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Newport Daily News, citing public records, reported that the sale closed Jan. 2, and Spicer paid $795,000 for the 1,800-square-foot Middletown home, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Representatives for Spicer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

spicer flynn Michael Flynn, Sean Spicer Become Neighbors In Rhode Island

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) yields the briefing room podium to National Security Adviser Michael Flynn February 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The house is across the street and three doors down from Flynn’s home, in a neighborhood that’s a short walk to the beach.

Flynn is awaiting sentencing on his guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

Spicer grew up in nearby Barrington.

