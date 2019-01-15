LAKEVILLE (CBS) –Firefighters in Lakeville were able to rescue a goose “partially frozen in the ice” of Long Pond.

An animal control officer called the fire department about the stranded bird around 2 p.m. Monday. He feared “if the goose was left to suffer on the ice, concerned citizens would attempt to rescue the animal themselves,” said the fire department in a Facebook post.

Fire Chief Michael O’Brien agreed. Two firefighters, equipped with ice rescue suits and a sled, then set out.

“Responders covered the bird with a blanket to calm the animal and chipped it free from the ice. With the signal from rescuers, the on shore crew hauled rescuers and the goose back to the shore.”

The goose, later named “Craig,” was transferred to animal control for further treatment and appears to be doing well.

O’Brien called the bird rescue was a great training drill for firefighters and warned the ice was not thick enough for people to be on. “Had anyone gone out there on their own they would have gone through. Our ice rescue sled was the only thing that kept us from going through,” he said.