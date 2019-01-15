By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — As a competitor on the field, Julian Edelman is as intense as they come. But it turns out that the receiver manages to carve out time in order to exchange some pleasantries.

Edelman was mic’d up for Sunday’s win over the Chargers, and in a clip shared to Twitter on the NFL Films account, the receiver just might be the friendliest guy on the football field.

In the clip (which will presumably air Tuesday night on “Inside The NFL”) Edelman jokes with safety Rayshawn Jenkins, saying “I had that” on a ball that flew far over his head. He then has a very cordial back-and-forth with Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward.

Hayward: Hey, I like how you play. Keep going. Edelman: I like how you play too, bro.

How delightful.

Edelman even had some words for Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, but not in the same sense that Vikings receiver Adam Thielen had words with Bill Belichick earlier this year.

“I’m a fan of you, coach. I’m a fan of you,” Edelman told Lynn after getting tackled on the L.A. sideline.

So there you have it. Julian Edelman: ferocious competitor, nice fellow. If you see him out on the street, make sure to say hello. Even if he’s in the middle of an intense playoff game, he just might compliment your shirt.

