FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Framingham police say hundreds of vials of extracted marijuana and THC products were thrown away in a dumpster behind MCR Labs, a violation of Massachusetts marijuana regulations.

A police officer discovered the vials when he went to investigate a suspicious car in the cannabis testing lab’s parking lot on Sunday evening, Mayor Yvonne Spicer said. “It is a clear violation of the Cannabis Control Commission,” Spicer said.

Spicer alerted the Cannabis Control Commission on Monday evening.

Tuesday morning, people in masks and blue gloves could be seen removing vials from the dumpsters and reviewing papers.

According to Massachusetts marijuana regulations, remaining marijuana waste should be ground with other organic material to render it unusable.

In October, the I-Team spoke with MCR’s President, Michael Kahn, after learning that an MCR employee was accused of stealing thousands in marijuana products from the facility in 2017. The marijuana was recovered after a teenager in Walpole was sickened by some of it. Police said MCR did not cooperate with that investigation.

“We have layers of security in place,” Kahn told WBZ at the time.

MCR was also granted permission by the Cannabis Control Commission to test recreational marijuana in October.

Mayor Spicer says Framingham has a host agreement with MCR that requires the lab to comply with the Cannabis Control Commission.

“I don’t have a lot of concerns but I also want to see a lot of action in terms of tightening up their practices and their behavior,” Spicer said.