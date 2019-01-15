Filed Under:Local TV, Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two police officers in Vermont are accused of drinking beer that they confiscated from minors.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said Tuesday the officers issued tickets to the minors last month for underage possession of alcohol. The officers then allegedly kept the beer and drank some of it on duty, instead of disposing of it.

Burlington, Vermont police logo. (Photo credit: Burlington Police)

The chief assigned the officers to administrative duty at headquarters as the department investigates.

