BOSTON (AP) — Legislation filed in Massachusetts calls for the state to pay the salaries of active duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard for the duration of the federal government shutdown.

The bill, introduced this week by state Rep. Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat from Methuen, would apply only to Coast Guard members who live in Massachusetts and are currently working without pay.

The guard is the only branch of the military affected by the shutdown.

The bill requires state officials to seek reimbursement from the federal government for the salary payments when the shutdown ends.

It’s unclear if or how quickly the Democratic-controlled Legislature might act on the proposal.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he was exploring ways to provide unemployment benefits to federal workers in Massachusetts impacted by the shutdown.

