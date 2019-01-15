  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Anthony Sherman, Chiefs, North Attleboro, Patriots

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — When the Patriots play the Chiefs Sunday, most people in New England will be pulling for the Pats . . . except one family in North Attleboro.

The Sherman family will be cheering hard for #42 on the Chiefs – fullback Anthony Sherman. The oldest of five children and the only boy, Anthony ruled over his sisters, but in a nice and protective way.

attleborochiefs Anthony Sherman Has One North Attleboro Family Rooting For The Chiefs

Anthony Sherman’s sister Delaney. (WBZ-TV photo)

“I feel like we teamed up and then, like, we’d pick on everyone else because he was the oldest and I’m the youngest, so partners in crime. But, yeah, it was a lot of fun growing up,” said his youngest sister, Delaney.

anthonysherman2 Anthony Sherman Has One North Attleboro Family Rooting For The Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Sherman distinguished on the football field at North Attleboro High School, where the school’s athletic director, then the head coach, remembers him fondly.

“He always did the right thing,” said Kurt Kummer. “He was good to his family, was good to his teammates, and he was the best leader and the hardest worker.”

Delaney is on edge about Sunday’s game but is picking the Chiefs to win.

As for Kummer, he hopes Sherman has a great game Sunday, but loses. “Unfortunately I have to pull for the Patriots because I’m a hometown guy,” Kummer said.

Bill Shields

