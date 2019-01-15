BOSTON (CBS) — Much like his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, Adam Vinatieri is not ready to give up his battle with father time. The future Hall of Famer is reportedly leaning toward returning for a 24th NFL season, and the Indianapolis Colts would like to have him back.

Vinatieri, 46, is set to meet with Colts GM Chris Ballard on Tuesday to discuss his future, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. He made 23 of his 27 field goal attempts during the 2018 season, becoming the NFL’s all-time leading scorer in the process.

Following Saturday’s divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a game in which he missed a 23-yard field goal and an extra point, Vinatieri said he would need some time to make a decision on next season. But after playing the 2018 season on a one-year contract, it appears he’s willing to do the same to further cement himself as the greatest kicker of all time.

Vinatieri won three Super Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Patriots, becoming a household name around the country for his heroics during New England’s 2001 championship run. He’s spent the last 13 years in Indianapolis, winning another Super Bowl, and is the only player in NFL history to score 1,000 points with two different teams.

He is also the NFL’s all-time leader in wins, one ahead of Brady.