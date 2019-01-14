LYNN (CBS) — Shaw’s is closing four stores in Lynn, Leominster, Plymouth and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the supermarket chain says.

Shaw’s confirmed the closures to WBZ-TV on Monday. No closing dates have been announced.

“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our portfolio of stores,” Shaw’s said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “Closing an underperforming store is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on growing our business by being the favorite local supermarket, and running great stores where people love to shop.”

In New England, Shaw’s and Star Market currently have 153 stores and about 19,000 employees. Shaw’s says its roots in the United States date back to 1860.