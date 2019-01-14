Filed Under:Local TV, Shaws

LYNN (CBS) — Shaw’s is closing four stores in Lynn, Leominster, Plymouth and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the supermarket chain says.

Shaw’s confirmed the closures to WBZ-TV on Monday. No closing dates have been announced.

“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our portfolio of stores,” Shaw’s said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “Closing an underperforming store is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on growing our business by being the favorite local supermarket, and running great stores where people love to shop.”

In New England, Shaw’s and Star Market currently have 153 stores and about 19,000 employees. Shaw’s says its roots in the United States date back to 1860.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s