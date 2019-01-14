BOSTON (CBS) — Monday marked an exciting day for the New York Jets franchise. With the introduction of new head coach Adam Gase, the excitement in Florham Park was real. A new coach. A new future. A new hope.

It lasted all of a couple of seconds before becoming a joke.

At least, that’s what the internet made of the moment, as Gase’s demeanor and wandering eyes were noticed immediately by any and everybody who was watching. It didn’t take long for Gase to get the meme treatment.

The Jets brainwashed Adam Gase. Only explanation for this twitch. pic.twitter.com/aP53o4w33j — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase looks like he’s been drinking too much coffee. pic.twitter.com/Sebyx7V4Tc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase completely at ease as he’s introduced as the next Jets head coach. He looks like he’s wondering which exit he’ll use when the alien invasion happens. pic.twitter.com/5STsfXE75s — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 14, 2019

It took Adam Gase 0 minutes to become a New York sports meme. pic.twitter.com/6Or4qm38NF — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase looks like a kid at a music festival who accidentally took molly pic.twitter.com/NDfANGkHvW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase has his eyes on the prize. Literally. This is some press conference. pic.twitter.com/vZxBs0gWeG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2019

EYE LOOK FORWARD TO THE SEASON!! pic.twitter.com/qRKQy44Th9 — Adam Gase's Eyes (@AdamGasesEyes1) January 14, 2019

When it hits you that you're actually the head coach of the Jets pic.twitter.com/Z2kkZRW4jX — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 14, 2019

Gase, 40, coached the Miami Dolphins over the past three years, compiling a 23-25 record. He inherits a Jets team that went 14-34 during that same span under Todd Bowles. The task at hand is a big one … and Gase is apparently already well aware.