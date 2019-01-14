Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Monday marked an exciting day for the New York Jets franchise. With the introduction of new head coach Adam Gase, the excitement in Florham Park was real. A new coach. A new future. A new hope.
It lasted all of a couple of seconds before becoming a joke.
At least, that’s what the internet made of the moment, as Gase’s demeanor and wandering eyes were noticed immediately by any and everybody who was watching. It didn’t take long for Gase to get the meme treatment.
Gase, 40, coached the Miami Dolphins over the past three years, compiling a 23-25 record. He inherits a Jets team that went 14-34 during that same span under Todd Bowles. The task at hand is a big one … and Gase is apparently already well aware.